Armenia has no right to impose any conditions for border delimitation - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Armenian side voiced new proposals on the delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan two weeks ago, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Baku, Trend reports.

“The Armenian side has set certain conditions for the beginning of the work of the commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Bayramov said. “Azerbaijan said that it can start this process, but without any conditions.”

The Azerbaijani minister stressed that there is no need for any "creative" approaches to the border delimitation issue and international borders must be recognized.

“Armenia, which held Azerbaijan's lands under occupation for 30 years, has no legal, political or moral right to impose any conditions on the delimitation of borders,” Bayramov added.