Repatriation of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan another sign of positive dev't - European Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

Trend:

The release by Azerbaijan and reparation to Armenia of eight Armenian detainees is another sign of positive developments, President of the EU Council Charles Michel wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to him, the positive step has been achieved following the quadripartite meeting with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of France as Chair of the EU Emmanuel Macron, President of the EU Council Charles Michel, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Guided by the principle of humanism, on February 7, 2022, Azerbaijan repatriated eight servicemen of Armenian origin to Armenia.

Some of them were servicemen detained on November 16, 2021 while suppressing a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in direction of the Kalbajar district of the state border.