Armenian MFA trying to hide its illegal actions, making false conclusions from Azerbaijani Culture Ministry’s statement – Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

The Armenian Foreign Ministry is trying to hide its illegal actions, making false conclusions from the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said, Trend reports.

“We would like to refresh the memory of the Armenian Foreign Ministry,” Abdullayeva said. “Armenia is a country which held part of the Azerbaijani territory under military occupation and carried out large-scale illegal activity on these lands, including urbicide, culturcide and ecocide, during 30 years.”

