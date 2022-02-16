US ambassador discloses financial assistance rendered to Azerbaijan in security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

The US has rendered financial assistance worth $100 million to Azerbaijan in the field of security within two years, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told the local media representatives, Trend reports.

“We mean equipment and training, rather than weapons,” the ambassador added. “As one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, the US wants to help Azerbaijan and Armenia solve problems and therefore, we do not provide weapons to any side.”