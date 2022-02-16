Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

A telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavushoglu on Feb. 16, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed regret over the news of his colleague's positive test for COVID-19 and wished him a speedy recovery.

Azerbaijani minister also said he would be pleased to see Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu in Azerbaijan in a short time.