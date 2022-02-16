Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
Trend:
A telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavushoglu on Feb. 16, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed regret over the news of his colleague's positive test for COVID-19 and wished him a speedy recovery.
Azerbaijani minister also said he would be pleased to see Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu in Azerbaijan in a short time.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Stable situation in Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market lowers devaluation expectations - Russia's Gazprombank
President Ilham Aliyev gave us immense joy, pride of Victory - natives of Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia to help unblock communications in region - US ambassador
EU-World Bank grant agreement with Azerbaijan to help increase competitiveness in market - EU official (PHOTO)