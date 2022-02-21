Training exercises of commandos continue in Azerbaijani Land Forces (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

In accordance with the combat training plan, the training exercises were held in Azerbaijan's Land Forces Operations Commando military unit, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During practical classes held in conditions close to real combat, various tactical activities were carried out.

The commandos successfully fulfilled all the tasks assigned during the exercises.

The main objective of the training exercises, conducted at nighttime and in the daylight hours by taking into account the combat experience gained in the Second Karabakh War, is to increase the level of professionalism of commandos and improve their practical skills.