Mayor's office of Israeli Ashkelon city holds meeting with Azerbaijani MPs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

A meeting with Azerbaijani MPs Sevil Mikayilova and Anatoly Rafailov was held at the mayor's office of the Israeli Ashkelon city on February 22, Trend reports.

During the meeting, chairman of the Ashkelon branch of the "AzIz" Israel-Azerbaijan International Association Ilya Moskovich spoke about the work of the branch and the plans for the future.

Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam and vice mayor Sophia Beilina also participated in the meeting.

The sides discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the field of tourism and culture, student exchange.

Then a meeting was held with immigrants from Azerbaijan living in Ashkelon and nearby cities.

MPs Sevil Mikayilova and Anatoly Rafailov arrived in Israel to participate in the events organized by AzIz and dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.