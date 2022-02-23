Khojaly tragedy - one of gravest crimes against all mankind - Azerbaijan Diocese of Russian Orthodox Church

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

The Khojaly genocide is one of the gravest crimes not only against the Azerbaijani people but also against all mankind, Secretary of the Baku and Azerbaijan Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church Archimandrite Alexy said at an event dedicated to the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide at the Caucasian Muslims Office, Trend reports.

“The Khojaly genocide is among such terrible tragedies as Khatyn, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Srebrenica and others,” Archimandrite Alexy said. “Everyone who learns about the details of Khojaly tragedy is horrified.”

Archimandrite Alexy stressed that 613 people were killed during the Khojaly genocide, a thousand civilians of various ages became disabled.

“These are not just figures for us,” Archimandrite Alexy said. “These are fatal cases and ruined fates of people.”

Archimandrite Alexy also added that the destruction of cultural monuments in Khojaly, the Khojaly cemetery, which is considered one of the most ancient burial places, being a clear example of vandalism, is an act of violence against the entire world culture.

During the First Karabakh War, Armenia committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken, hostage.