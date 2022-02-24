Series of documents to reinforce Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan being worked out - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
A series of documents that will reinforce the Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan by specific agreements in various areas are being worked out, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on February 23 during a meeting in TASS with the heads of leading Russian media, Trend reports.
