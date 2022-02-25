Azerbaijan's FM discusses situation in Ukraine with Counselor of US Department of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Counselor of U.S. Department of State Derek Chollet, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the phone talk, the sides exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and the South Caucasus, as well as discussed other issues on the international agenda of mutual interest.