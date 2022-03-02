UN resident coordinator announces time frame of experts mission’s visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

The UN, World Bank (WB) and EU experts will visit the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation with an evaluation mission from March 7 to 17, 2022, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a photo exhibition held in dedication to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and the UN.

She said the visit is being planned for assessing the situation in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and see what’s the best way to provide support for the restoration of these lands.