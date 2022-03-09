Azerbaijan greatly appreciates Japan's support in humanitarian sphere – Int’l Eurasia Press Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan greatly appreciates Japan's support in the humanitarian sphere, President of the International Eurasia Press Fund Umud Mirzayev said at an event on the occasion of the signing of an agreement to supply equipment for demining Tartar district, Trend reports.

“One of the biggest problems for Azerbaijan today is the process of demining the liberated lands,” Mirzayev said. “Japan and Azerbaijan are closely cooperating in this sphere.”