Azerbaijan, Paraguay discuss political cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov held meetings with President of the Senate of Paraguay Oscar Salomon, Member of the Senate's Paraguay-Azerbaijan Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group Lucas Aquino, and heads of various Paraguayan Chambers of Commerce, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting stressed the importance of expanding bilateral inter-parliamentary relations, as well as the significance of developing bilateral cooperation.

On the same day, Elnur Mammadov met with the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Paraguay, Member of the Senate's Paraguay-Azerbaijan Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group Walter Harms.

The Azerbaijani side thanked Paraguay for its constant support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, as well as for the resolution adopted by the Paraguayan Parliament on the recognition of the Khojaly genocide.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on cooperation within inter-parliamentary organizations.