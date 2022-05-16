UK's ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for Karabakh horse presented to Queen Elizabeth II

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp thanked the country for the Karabakh horse presented to Queen Elizabeth II as a gift from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the ambassador tweeted, Trend reports.

Queen Elizabeth II received a delegation led by the President of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Elchin Guliyev at Windsor Palace within the traditional Royal Windsor Horse Show being held in the UK from May 12 through May 15 2022.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who always watches with great interest the performances of Azerbaijani representatives at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, was presented with the Karabakh horse named 'Shohrat' as gift from the President Ilham Aliyev.