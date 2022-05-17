Azerbaijani president's participation in opening of Turkish Rize-Artvin airport is very important event - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the opening ceremony of the Rize-Artvin airport in Turkey is a very important event, Member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim told Trend.

According to Ayrim, the arrival of President Ilham Aliyev in Rize inspired the Turkish people.

"The most exciting was President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the opening ceremony about Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, solidarity in both joyful and sorrowful days,” he said. “This became a message for many and inspired the Turkish people. The words of President Ilham Aliyev that Rize looks like a piece of paradise were also very exciting.”

The MP noted that this visit once again demonstrated the uniqueness of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations to the world.

"Our citizens, politicians, peoples must do everything possible to bring relations between the two countries to an even higher level. We must constantly work for the development and well-being of our countries," he added.