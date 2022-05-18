...
Brussels holds meeting within framework of EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Co-op Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The meeting was held within the framework of the European Union-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC), Co-Chairman of PCC, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Tural Ganjaliyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We had a constructive discussion, together with my colleague, Member of Milli Majlis Sevil Mikayilova, with Member of European Parliament (MEP) Marina Kaljurand. We hope to strengthen cooperation between Parliament of the Azerbaijan Republic Milli Majlis and European Parliament," Ganjaliyev wrote.

