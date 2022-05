BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. France applauds the results of the meeting held in Brussels on May 22 between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, held at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel, Trend reports citing the statement of French Foreign Ministry.

"France reaffirms its support for the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan under the auspices of the EU and will contribute to this dialogue," it stated.