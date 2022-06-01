Celebration of Queen Elizabeth II 70-year reign in Baku testifies to friendly relations between Azerbaijan and UK - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The celebration of the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II reign in Baku testifies to the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, UK's Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said, Trend reports.

"I'd like to note that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries. It's highly symbolic that these two dates have coincided," the ambassador said.

Sharp noted that the presentation of the Karabakh horse to Queen Elizabeth II as a gift from Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev also proves the warm relations between Azerbaijan and the UK.

The ambassador added that the Karabakh horses stunned the audience at the recent London Olympia International Horse Show.