Azerbaijani MoD talks fulfilment of new tasks within “Efes-2022” exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The tasks were fulfilled during the “Efes-2022” multinational exercises held in Izmir, Turkey, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, within the multinational exercises plan, the participants successfully accomplished the tasks of detecting and neutralizing an explosive device planted in a car by an imaginary terrorist detachment and inflicting airstrikes by helicopters on the imaginary enemy’s facilities.

The tasks of entering the coastline and capturing high grounds by marines, as well as conducting search-and-rescue operations and evacuation of the wounded were also fulfilled.

The participants of the exercises successfully carried out activities on the rescue of the captured ship and disembarking of the naval special forces from a helicopter to ship, added the ministry.

The international exercises, involving servicemen of the Combined Arms Army and the Naval Forces, will last until June 9.