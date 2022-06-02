...
Chairman of Turkish Grand National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 2 June 2022 11:26
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Delegation headed by the Speaker of Turkey's Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in 7th International Congress of Social Sciences (INCSOS) – Karabakh [from June 2 through June 4 in Baku], on June 2, Trend reports.

The delegation of the Turkish Parliament was met by Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Fazail Ibrahimli, Head of the Azerbaijan-Turkey inter-parliamentary friendship group Ahliman Amiraslanov, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi and other officials, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

