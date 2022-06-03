Azerbaijan's MFA makes statement on anniversary of country's membership in UNESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in UNESCO is being marked on June 3, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in its statement, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, over the past three decades, the cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and UNESCO have been increasingly developing, and the country became a reliable partner in ensuring peace and security throughout the world in all international organizations, of which it’s a member, including UNESCO.

The National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO was established in 1994 by the relevant order of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, and in subsequent years, cooperation between UNESCO and Azerbaijan was further developed, the ministry reminded.

"Azerbaijan, following the goals and principles of UNESCO, continues its activities in all priority areas of the organization, and today is one of the most active members of UNESCO. The exceptional merits of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva in developing cooperation between our country and the organization, promoting the ideas and goals of the organization at the international level and within the country, should be especially emphasized,” the ministry further said. “It’s thanks to the attention and support of the First Vice-President that Azerbaijan has made a great contribution to the promotion of UNESCO values in the fields of education, preservation of cultural heritage, restoration and protection of historical monuments in Azerbaijan and around the world, intercultural dialogue and other areas.”

“Over the past years, three tangible and 15 intangible heritage pieces of Azerbaijani history and culture have been included in the relevant UNESCO lists. As a result of the pursued targeted policy, our country was elected a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the period of 2021-2025, winning the support of a big majority of members in the election held in November 2021 during the 41-st session of the General Conference of UNESCO. Three cities of Azerbaijan - Baku, Ganja and Gabala - are included in the network of learning cities, and Baku, Shaki and Lankaran - in the network of UNESCO creative cities.

Will be updated