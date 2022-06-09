US-Azerbaijan relationship will be in good hands in future as well - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. US-Azerbaijan relationship will be in good hands in future as well, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said during a briefing, on June 9, Trend reports.

"My time in Azerbaijan will be coming to close this summer. I am deeply honored that I’ve had the chance to serve as the US ambassador to Azerbaijan here in Baku. It has been an incredible time, we’ve witnessed a number of historic events and changes in the region. I know that the relationship will be in good hands in the future. This year we continue to mark the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic relations with the US. There is no greater supporter of independence and democracy in the South Caucasus than the US. Thinking about the next 30 years, I am very optimistic. I want to reiterate that the US stands ready to help find peace and construct the economic transportation and people-to-people connections to help the entire region prosper. As Secretary Blinken said, we deeply value Azerbaijan’s contribution to the global fight against terrorism and illicit trade networks. We’re committed to promoting a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future for Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region. We stand ready to help be engaging bilaterally. I’ve seen a lot of bilateral engagement recently," he said.