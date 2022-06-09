US interested in increasing opportunities for its companies in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The US is interested in increasing opportunities for its companies in Karabakh [Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation], the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said, during a briefing, on June 9, Trend reports.

"Today, several US companies are working in Karabakh. We would like to see more opportunities for our companies. The US’s companies have the best technologies, including in the sphere of renewable energy sources (RES). They can offer advanced technologies at the best prices," Litzenberger said.