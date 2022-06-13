US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Kara McDonald, will travel to Azerbaijan from June 13 through June 15, Trend reports citing US embassy in Azerbaijan.

Within the visit, meetings with government officials, democracy and human rights advocates, independent media representatives, and political party representatives will be held.

DAS McDonald oversees the Bureau’s work on Europe, South and Central Asia, and the Multilateral and Global Affairs teams.

The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor champions universal values, including the rule of law, and human rights and fundamental freedoms, that underpin democracies and promote strong, stable, prosperous, and sovereign states.