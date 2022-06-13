Azerbaijani foreign minister meets chairman of UN General Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held meeting with Chairman of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan's activities within the UN, cooperation with specialized structures of the international organization, directions for further activities and other issues on the agenda.

Welcoming the guest, Bayramov noted that the visits of the UN General Assembly chairmen to Azerbaijan have already become a tradition.

He stressed that the current visit has coincided with the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the UN.

The minister congratulated Shahid on his successful chairmanship of the UN General Assembly at this difficult time for the world.

The UN official noted that Azerbaijan is one of the most active member countries of the UN, and congratulated the country with the 30th anniversary of its membership in the organization.

Besides, he highly appreciated the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his leadership in multilateralism [in the joint and coordinated resolution of issues relating to many interested countries].

At the same time, Shahid welcomed the initiatives of global importance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic put forward by the Azerbaijani president and the work done in Azerbaijan at the national level towards the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The parties also exchanged views on priority issues of the General Assembly chairmanship, including work with youth, climate change, gender equality and other topics.

Bayramov informed the assembly chairman about the current situation in the region, including the reconstruction and construction work in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], their de-mining, as well as the steps taken by Azerbaijan to normalize relations with Armenia.

He noted that Azerbaijan will continue its efforts in all important areas to ensure peace and stability in the region, including the signing of a future peace agreement, the delimitation of borders, the opening of all communications and other issues.

Chairman of the UN General Assembly Shahid praised Azerbaijan's efforts to establish lasting peace in the region.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest on the UN agenda.