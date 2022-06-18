Azerbaijan's defense minister visits combat positions in Kalbajar and Lachin districts (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the Ministry met with military personnel serving in combat positions of Kalbajar and Lachin districts of the state border, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Having met with servicemen serving in areas with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain, the minister highly appreciated their combat and moral-psychological training.

Thereafter, Hasanov observed the activities of the opposing side from the observation posts and checked the capabilities of optical surveillance devices and technical means.

The minister got acquainted with the conditions created in the accommodation points and was reported that all the necessary infrastructure was created here to ensure qualitative organization and conduct of combat duty.

In the end, the defense minister stressed that the work aimed at improving the social and living conditions of servicemen will continue in the future. He also gave relevant instructions to the command staff on further improving the combat capability of the units and ensuring stable defense.