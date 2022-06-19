Azerbaijani army positions in direction of Kalbajar district again came under fire - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Azerbaijani army positions in direction of Kalbajar district have again come under fire, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, Armenian armed forces using sniper rifles and small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zivel settlement of the Kalbajar district from positions in Yukhari Shorja settlement of the Basarkecher district on the state border of two countries on the noon of June 19.

Adequate response measures were taken by the units of Azerbaijani army, added the ministry.