Russia, Azerbaijan sign information security agreement (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Russia and Azerbaijan have signed an information security agreement, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the agreement is not about the media activities, but about the problems emerging as a result of using cyberspace for military purposes. These topics have long been discussed at the UN, and Russia was the initiator of these discussions. The special body has been created to prevent the use of cyberspace for both military and criminal purposes.

"As for the media, we're to hold a special series of events between top media executives on both sides, including social media owners, and speak candidly about the way we cover events in each other's territory based on respect for each other's laws and principles of freedom of information. We agreed to organize such event under the aegis of the information services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Lavrov said.

Bayramov outlined the high-level interaction between the relevant structures.

“It's no secret that our countries have recently faced some problems. Several private Azerbaijani media resources were blocked in Russia, and earlier this month, RIA Novosti news agency was blocked in Azerbaijan,” he said.

The Azerbaijani minister noted that the sides should work out principles to prevent such cases in the future.