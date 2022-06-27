Lavrov talks interest of Russian companies in working on Azerbaijan's Karabakh reconstruction (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on June 24 at 13:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Russia confirms the interest of its companies in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports.

Lavrov made the statement during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on June 24.

"The country reiterates the strong interest of its economic operators in reconstruction activities in Azerbaijani liberated lands," Lavrov said.

According to him, Russia encourages the regular practice of business missions and organization of business forums.

“Our agenda involves promotion of practical projects, including GAZ truck production, development of the service center for Russian Helicopters JSC, and the North-South trade project and its section running through Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran,” the minister added.