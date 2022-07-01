Azerbaijan prioritizes ensuring defense, security of East Zangazur, Karabakh - experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Goygol, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 Second Karabakh War] on June 26, Trend reports.

During the visit, the foundation of new enterprises was laid, and several facilities were commissioned.

Azerbaijani MP Jeyhun Mammadov commenting on the visit said that all the above is another indicator of the strength of Azerbaijan.

During his speech, the president noted that this visit didn’t take place by chance on the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, and the meeting with the servicemen on this day has a special, symbolic meaning, Mammadov stressed.

"Within the visit, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for the Kalbajar complex of occupation and victory museums, the Kalbajar digital control center, a water production plant in the Kalbajar district, and got acquainted with the progress of other construction works,” the MP reminded. “The head of state also laid the foundation for the Istisu medical and recreation complex, which is planned to be built on an area of 34 hectares. This complex will be able to receive 300 people per day, and also its creation will contribute to a wide tourist inflow.”

“As part of the visit, President Ilham Aliyev got acquainted with the construction of tunnels built in areas with difficult terrain, which will be important for both the civilians and the military servicemen, as well as in terms of defense,” Mammadov said. “Besides, the head of state got acquainted with the progress of the construction of an airport in the Lachin district, which is important for ensuring the convenience of travel to the Lachin and Kalbajar districts and the development of these territories as a tourist zone.”

“All this indicates that the work carried out in Karabakh and East Zangazur is under the direct control of the head of state. Soon Karabakh and East Zangazur will rank among the most comfortable and beautiful regions of Azerbaijan," added the MP.

The chief editor of the Baku News online newspaper, expert Aydin Guliyev said that most of the post-war trips of the head of the Azerbaijani state within the country were made to the liberated districts, which is natural and is an integral part of the state policy aimed at restoring the liberated districts in the optimal time frame.

Guliyev noted that each statement of the president of Azerbaijan during these trips, and the commissioning of each new facility have a special meaning and significance.

"The opening of the second commando military unit in Kalbajar after the end of the second Karabakh war is a message in itself. Namely, Kalbajar the head of state conveyed the message that the security and defense of the territories of Azerbaijan are being organized in a completely new capacity, and if Armenia tries to behave as before, it will face heavy consequences of this,” the expert said. “Another important message is that Azerbaijan has taken all the favorable positions along the border [with Armenia], and the military commando units will be further opened. These statements by the Azerbaijani president should be a serious warning to the revanchist forces in Armenia."

He stressed that the recent trips of the head of state to Karabakh and East Zangazur demonstrated that special attention is paid to the defense and security of these territories, and all the necessary resources are available for the constant strengthening of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.