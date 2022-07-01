US Embassy in Baku celebrates US Independence Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The US Embassy in Azerbaijan celebrated Independence Day, Trend reports.

The event was attended by the head of the diplomatic mission Lee Litzenberger, the Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan, the co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-US Intergovernmental Commission Samir Sharifov and other officials.

The minister noted that relations between the two countries are developing in various areas, in particular, in the energy sector. Azerbaijan highly appreciates US support in the implementation of energy projects, Sharifov stressed.

In turn, the ambassador noted that since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, states have been protecting the rights and independence of everyone, and Azerbaijan is rightfully proud of its independence.

The ambassador expressed hope that this event would serve to expand ties between the two countries.

"Over the past 30 years, great progress has been made in relations between the US and Azerbaijan. The presence of active high-level contacts is also an indicator of the level of our relations. I am sure that together we will be able to cope with the problems facing Azerbaijan and the region," he said.