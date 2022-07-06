Azerbaijani FM meets with CICA Executive Director (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measure in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay, on July 6, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

According to the ministry, Bayramov greeted Sarybay and said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation within the CICA.

Bayramov noted the importance of regional formats of cooperation. Additionally, the importance of transport communication also the development of Middle Corridor was emphasized.

CICA Executive Director said that the program of his visit to Azerbaijan is quite interesting, and the meetings with relevant structures are useful for obtaining detailed information on the topics of importance to CICA.

Sarybay also noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan has always taken an active part in CICA.

According to him, transport communication is currently one of the most topical issues for CICA, and Azerbaijan has a constructive position in this regard.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of transformation of CICA and issues of mutual interest during the meeting.