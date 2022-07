BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The staff of the Azerbaijani parliament’s commission on toponymy has been amended, Trend reports.

At the parliament’s meeting held on July 8, amendments were made to the decree "On staff of commission on toponymy under Parliament of Azerbaijan".

According to the amendments, the words "Agshin Mammadzade" were replaced by "Javid Isgandarov".

After discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.