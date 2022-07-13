Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects of co-op on energy, investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with the governor of the Kvemo Kartli region (Georgia) Giorgi Dokhturishvili, who is on a visit to Baku, on July 13, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting parties expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Georgian friendly relations in various fields.

The parties noted an important role of cooperation between cities of the two countries in expanding the bilateral ties.

In this regard, the importance of memorandums of cooperation to be signed between cities of Azerbaijan and Georgia during the visit of the Georgian delegation was emphasized.

The parties also discussed the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in trade, economic, transport and transit, investment, energy and many other areas.