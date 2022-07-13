Azerbaijan's PM expresses condolences to Japan over death of former PM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov visited the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan and expressed condolences over the death of a prominent statesman, former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on July 13, Trend reports.

"The death of Shinzo Abe after being assassinated during his speech at a political campaign event was received with deep sorrow," Asadov wrote in a condolence book at the embassy.

Shinzo Abe was a remarkable leader who dedicated his entire life to his country and worked to bring balance to the world. His great contribution to the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan was highly appreciated.

The prime minister also expressed deep condolences to the family and relatives of the ex-premier, as well as to the Japanese people.