Second Karabakh War participants feeling President Ilham Aliyev's support at every step – war hero

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Azerbaijan has always paid special attention to the social protection of martyr families and Karabakh war veterans, Hero of the Second Karabakh War Gazanfar Aghayev told Trend.

He outlined President Ilham Aliyev's well-known concern for the Second Karabakh War participants.

"We feel the president's support at every step. The government is taking loads of measures to improve the living conditions of Karabakh war participants. Providing martyr families and war veterans with housing, cars, and social benefits is a clear example of the attention paid to the mentioned group of citizens," said Aghayev.

He also thanked the head of state and relevant agencies for the special care. Meanwhile, the hero expressed gratitude to Supreme Commander-in-Chief, martyrs, and veterans for the victory and for restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

According to him, the civic duty of everyone, regardless of their religion and ethnicity, is to show unity, determination, and will.

"The Azerbaijani people should never forget the moral damage caused by the enemy during the 30-year occupation. As the soldiers, we were ready to sacrifice our lives to justify the trust placed in us by Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev and our people," Aghayev stated.

He added that the country and its people are the backbones of servicemen. These lands saturated with the blood of martyrs, veterans, and the tears of mothers, are the property of Azerbaijani citizens.