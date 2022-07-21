Baku hosts conference on Deepening reforms in media sphere towards new goals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has held a conference in Baku on ‘Deepening reforms in media sphere towards new goals’ theme, on July 21, on the eve of the National Press Day in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The purpose of organizing a conference with the participation of representatives of international media structures and the public, foreign and local media experts is to exchange views aimed at analyzing the development course of Azerbaijani press, the results achieved, also media reforms in modern era.

Will be updated