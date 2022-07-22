Azerbaijan approves composition of Supervisory Board of 'Rehabilitation, construction and management service in Karabakh economic region’ public legal entity - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the approval of composition of the Supervisory Board of ‘Rehabilitation, construction and management service in Karabakh economic region’ public legal entity, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the instruction was made to approve the Supervisory Board's composition as following:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board - Emin Huseynov - Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Liberated Territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha District)

Members of the Supervisory Board -

Samad Bashirli - Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Sarvan Jafarov - Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan

Namiq Hummatov - First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan

Azada Huseynova - Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.