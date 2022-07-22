Composition of Supervisory Board of 'Restoration, Construction and Management Service in East Zangazur economic region No. 1' approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the composition of the Supervisory Board of the 'Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the East Zangazur economic region No. 1' public legal entity, Trend reports.

The following composition has been approved following the Presidential Decree:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Vahid Hajiyev – Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President to Zangilan district, which is part of the East Zangazur economic region

Members of the Supervisory Board

Sahib Mammadov – Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Sarvan Jafarov – Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan

Vugar Karimov – Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan

Namig Hummatov – First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.