Composition of Supervisory Board of 'Restoration, Construction and Management Service in East Zangazur economic region No. 1' approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the composition of the Supervisory Board of the 'Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the East Zangazur economic region No. 1' public legal entity, Trend reports.
The following composition has been approved following the Presidential Decree:
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Vahid Hajiyev – Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President to Zangilan district, which is part of the East Zangazur economic region
Members of the Supervisory Board
Sahib Mammadov – Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Sarvan Jafarov – Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan
Vugar Karimov – Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan
Namig Hummatov – First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.