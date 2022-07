BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Azerbaijan is taking serious steps in the fight against unemployment, President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with Araz Ahmadov as newly-appointed head of Masalli District Executive Power, Akbar Abbasov as newly-appointed head of Lerik District Executive Power, and Elvin Pashayev as newly-appointed head of Goygol District Executive Power, Trend reports.

Will be updated