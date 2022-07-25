Azerbaijan has great potential, we cannot allow anyone to dwarf our successful development - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. We cannot allow anyone to dwarf our successful development, build a nest of bribery and undermine the foundations of our state, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Araz Ahmadov on his appointment as head of Masalli District Executive Authority, Akbar Abbasov on his appointment as head of Lerik District Executive Authority and Elvin Pashayev on his appointment as head of Goygol District Executive Authority, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has great prospects and great potential, especially after our historic Victory in the second Karabakh war when we put an end to this injustice and restored historical justice with our own hands. We are living as a successful nation. We live with dignity, and things in our country should be done in such a way that there are no problems and no injustice. We have all the opportunities – natural resources, geographical location, international reputation and infrastructure. Everything is obvious. Notice how rapidly Azerbaijan is developing, especially in the current conditions when the world is gripped by an economic recession and other disturbing issues. Under such circumstances, if a public official does not perform his duties honorably, they will certainly be punished. We cannot allow anyone to dwarf our successful development, build a nest of bribery and undermine the foundations of our state," the head of state said.