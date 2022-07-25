Azerbaijani conqueror of Mount Broad Peak thanks Heydar Aliyev Foundation's VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Azerbaijani mountaineer Israfil Ashurli conquering the world's twelfth-highest mountain Broad Peak, located at 8,051 meters above sea level, expressed gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva for the opportunity to carry out the expedition, Trend reports citing the alpinist's Instagram post.

"Day 37. 23.07.2022. 12:15 – the top has been reached! The flag of Azerbaijan is flying over Broad Peak!," said Ashurli.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan has conquered its 5th highest peak in the world, out of 14 peaks over 8,000 meters.

"I thank the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and personally Mrs. Leyla Aliyeva for the opportunity to carry out this expedition. I also express my gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources for their support. Azerbaijan, keep moving forward!!!," he said.