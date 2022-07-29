NAM Youth Organization' headquarters to be located in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The headquarters of the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), established by the Shusha summit's decision, will be located in Baku, Trend reports.

The NAM youth organization, uniting the youth of the NAM member states, was founded within the NAM Youth Summit from July 25 through July 29 for the first time in the 61-year history of the Movement.

The document on the establishment of the NAM Youth Organization named the 'Shusha Accord', will serve for entering the name of Shusha into the history of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Will be updated