Azerbaijani servicemen are on visit to Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army are on a visit to Iran to participate in the “Sniper Frontier” contest to be held as part of the “International Army Games-2022” in the Yazd city of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

Representatives of the teams participating in the contest got acquainted with the area, and servicemen were instructed. The safety rules were brought to the military personnel, and the features and conditions of the contest were explained.

Teams representing Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Zimbabwe will participate in the “Sniper Frontier” contest.