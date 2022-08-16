Azerbaijan expects those responsible for attack on Azerbaijani embassy in London to be brought to justice - Leyla Abdullayeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. We expect those responsible for the provocation against the Azerbaijani embassy in London to be brought to justice, Head of the Press Service Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

According to Abdullayeva, the Azerbaijani embassy in the UK was attacked by members of a radical religious group, and this incident seriously raises the issue of the security of the diplomatic mission.

"The security of diplomatic missions, including diplomats, must be ensured by the host country in accordance with international obligations,” she reminded. “In this regard, it’s important that the UK official [Deputy Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom Graham Stewart] mentioned the security of diplomatic personnel as a priority issue.”

“As for the expression ‘freedom of opinion’, the ways/rules for applying this principle in a free society, having nothing to do with the attack on our embassy in London, are probably well known to the relevant institutions in the UK, which is an old Western democracy. Otherwise, the interpretation of any radical and illegal actions under the guise of the ‘freedom’ expression can cause serious problems for the country's security," the official added.

On August 15, Deputy Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom Graham Stewart made a statement following his meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador Elin Suleymanov.

"Today I spoke to Azerbaijani Ambassador Elin Suleymanov following a serious security incident at the Azerbaijani Embassy in London on 4 August. I emphasised the importance that the UK government attaches to the security of all diplomatic missions in the UK, and expressed my deep regret that the event took place.

The UK has a longstanding tradition of support for the right to freedom of expression, but this must be exercised through peaceful and lawful demonstration," he said.

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the UK was attacked by a radical religious group, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on August 4.

The information said that after bursting into the embassy building, the vandalizing group members raised religious flags and chanted radical religious slogans on the building's balcony. After local police intervened, the band members were escorted out of the building and detained.