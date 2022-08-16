Azerbaijan names number of border-combat points set up in liberated areas (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. A total of 19 complexes of new military units were built, 110 border-combat points for the safety and protection of the state border in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have been set up and 14 border checkpoints on the state border with Iran were restored, Deputy Head of the State Border Service, Lieutenant-General Abbas Khalilov said at a press conference on August 16, Trend reports.

According to Khalilov, "Eyvazly" and "Gazanchi" checkpoints were built on the state border [with Armenia].

"Border control activities have been organized at the Fuzuli International Airport. An area of ​​1,452 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, 1,530 anti-personnel, 1,762 anti-tank mines and 245 unexploded ordnances have been detected and neutralized,” he noted.

Besides, new roads with a length of 104 kilometers have been laid in the liberated territories, and 223.7 kilometers of roads have been overhauled and repaired, added the official.