Azerbaijan takes part in new stage of "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The new stage of the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest held as part of the "International Army Games - 2022" in the Guards garrison of Kazakhstan was conducted, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the second crew of the Azerbaijani team also successfully performed at the individual stage. Having overcome an obstacle course and a minefield, Azerbaijani artillerymen destroyed the designated targets with accurate fire using machine guns, mortars, grenade launchers, and assault rifles.

By the referees’ decision, Azerbaijani servicemen, who demonstrated professionalism, took third place among nine teams. Kazakh and Russian artillerymen took first and second places, respectively.