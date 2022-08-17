Azerbaijan, Russia discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations in various fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov on August 17, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, during the phone conversation, satisfaction was expressed with the development of the Azerbaijani-Russian strategic partnership, and prospects for expanding bilateral relations in various fields were discussed.

An exchange of views also took place on a number of issues of mutual interest.