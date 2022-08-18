Azerbaijan to determine wage increases for teachers - decree (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on establishing monthly increments to official salaries of executives and teachers of state general education institutions (other state general education institutions in relation to teachers in the field of general education), Trend reports.

According to the decree, from September 1, 2022, there will be established a monthly increment to the official salaries of the following executives and teachers of state general education institutions (other state educational institutions in relation to teachers in the field of general education) who have been certified:

- directors and deputy directors (according to the number of students);

- teachers (according to the results of certification).