Armenia to establish checkpoints on border with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree on the establishment of checkpoints on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, Trend reports via website of Armenian government.

The document posted on the official website of Armenian government indicates the real - Azerbaijani - names of settlements and districts in Karabakh.

Checkpoints will be installed at the following places:

- Sotk (Kalbajar), Gegharkunik region (Kalbajar district)

- Yeraskh (Sadarak), Ararat region (Sadarak district)

- Karaunj (Eyvazli), Syunik region (Gubadli district).

The decree enters into force the day following its official publication.